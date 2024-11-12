Jonathan Martinez's New Chapter

Order UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

“It feels like when you enter a new gym or see different faces, it is different and it feels good,” said Martinez, a longtime member of the Factory X squad who is now working at the Ohana Academy and his own MTZ Fight Club to prepare for his UFC 309 bout with Marcus McGhee.

Describing the reason for his move, Martinez says it was “Just some stuff and a lot of people left. It wasn't just me,” and while a lot of his teammates scattered to different gyms and situations, the 30-year-old from Plainview knew exactly where he was headed as he looks to regroup from his May loss to Jose Aldo.