Jonathan Martinez's New Chapter

Athletes
Sometimes a change of scenery helps. This Saturday, we’ll find out if bantamweight contender Jonathan Martinez’ move from Colorado back home to Texas pays dividends. But for now, he’s happy with where he’s at.
Order UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic
“It feels like when you enter a new gym or see different faces, it is different and it feels good,” said Martinez, a longtime member of the Factory X squad who is now working at the Ohana Academy and his own MTZ Fight Club to prepare for his UFC 309 bout with Marcus McGhee.
Describing the reason for his move, Martinez says it was “Just some stuff and a lot of people left. It wasn't just me,” and while a lot of his teammates scattered to different gyms and situations, the 30-year-old from Plainview knew exactly where he was headed as he looks to regroup from his May loss to Jose Aldo.
UFC Vegas 5: Jonathan Martinez delivers a knee TKO to Saenz
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
UFC Vegas 5: Jonathan Martinez delivers a knee TKO to Saenz
/
It was Martinez’ first defeat since 2021, and while seeing his six-fight winning streak snapped wasn’t how he pictured his trip to Rio de Janeiro playing out, he’s moved forward with some valuable lessons learned.
Read: Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic
“I didn't play my game,” said Martinez of his unanimous decision defeat to the UFC Hall of Famer. “I didn't really do nothing I needed to do, and it cost me the fight.”
Most observers believe that the soft-spoken Martinez got taken in by the enormity of the event and the opponent in front of him, and he does admit that, at first, a little awestruck about facing a Brazilian icon in Brazil.
“Yeah, I was, and then it was in a different place, too; I went all the way to his home for the fight. So yeah, it was real different, but it was a good experience. I’m glad I had it.”
More On UFC 309: Stipe Miocic Career Highlights
A loss like that will pay dividends later on if he gets to throw hands with one of the elite of the bantamweight division again. For now, he’s just focused on getting back in the win column, and this time, he’s facing an up and comer looking to take his place in the rankings in Arizona’s McGhee, who is 3-0 with three finishes and three post-fight performance bonuses since making his UFC debut in 2023. So there are high stakes for the “Dragon,” who is excited for this weekend, even if fighting in Madison Square Garden isn’t the main reason for that excitement.
“Honestly, I don't really get excited where I fight, I'm just anxious to fight,” Martinez said. “Especially with what happened in my last fight, and I didn't get to win. So I feel like I need to start a new winning streak. So yeah, I'm excited just to go in there and fight.”
Watch: Main Event Preview
Maybe he’ll even get to break in his new Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu purple belt, which he received after eight years as a blue belt.
“I feel really good,” he said. “Just training, getting different looks and yeah, I'm really excited for November 16. I can't wait.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Tags
Embedded
UFC 309 Embedded | All Episodes
Fight Coverage