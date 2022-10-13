Jonathan Martinez: "I Can Do It All"

It was Martinez’ manager, Jason House, who had two words for him.

“Cub Swanson.”

“Yes, sir, I’ll take it,” replied Martinez with no hesitation. But then, a pause, as the LA native realized that Swanson spent most of his career at 145 pounds.

“What weight,” asked the bantamweight prospect.

“135.”

Martinez was still in. And then he went back to sleep. The “Dragon” had fought at 145 pounds before, and even spent a good portion of his career as a flyweight, but at bantamweight, he feels that he has the goods to make a title run.

“I feel a lot faster and stronger at '35,” he said. “And I have the cardio.”

He also has plenty of tools Swanson might not be ready for after fighting at featherweight since 2006.