Jonathan Martinez Has Momentum

The 12th ranked bantamweight enters this weekend’s co-main event on a six-fight winning streak that has momentum clearly on his side against the UFC Hall of Famer, who returns from a nearly two-year retirement to fight in his hometown with a roaring crowd in his corner. Martinez has fought five of his last six in the UFC APEX in Las Vegas without a packed arena. And the one fight he did have outside the APEX at The Theater at Virgin Hotels against Said Nurmagomedov was in front of less than 2,500 fans. So whether they’re cheering for or against him, Martinez just wants to hear some noise.

That’s almost shocking to hear, considering the soft-spoken southpaw is one of those folks who doesn’t run towards attention, but away from it. Yet slowly but surely, the 30-year-old from Texas is warming up to the whole process that goes along with being one of the top fighters in his weight class.

“Yeah, I'm starting to,” he said. “I still get a little bit nervous on the interviews here and there, but other than that, it's getting better.”