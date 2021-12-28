Jonathan Martinez Is Gearing Up For A Big 2022

“They still get nervous because their dad's in a fight and stuff, but it's pretty good,” said Martinez of his kids, aged 12, 10 and 4. “They don't really talk about it at all. I don't know why, I talk a lot.”

Martinez pauses for comedic effect, his timing impeccable, before laughing.

No, the “Dragon” will not light up social media with trash talk or answer one interview question with a five-minute answer, but that’s just his personality. And frankly, he didn’t get into this business to talk; he got into it to fight, and after winning five of his first eight UFC bouts, it’s clear that he made the right call.

But after spacing four Octagon victories around a pair of decision defeats to Andre Ewell and Andre Soukhamthath, a March loss to Davey Grant saw him finished for the first time in a career that began in 2014.

He wanted to get back to work as soon as possible, but a series of mishaps, including opponent changes and a bout canceled due to a weight miss, kept him out of action until October, when he erased the memory of the Grant fight with an impressive win.