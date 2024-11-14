Jonathan Martinez | The Art Of The Leg Kick

There are plenty of UFC athletes who rely on leg kicks as part of their game, like Alex Pereira, Justin Gaethje and Edson Barboza, just to name a few. There are also standout moments, like Dustin Poirier’s first win over Conor McGregor, where Poirier chopped down McGregor’s calf before landing the finishing shots upstairs.

But Martinez’s last couple of wins inside the Octagon are perfect examples of a fighter making low kicks so effective that even when his opponent knows they're coming, they still can’t stop them from having a fight-changing impact.

In his bouts with Vince Morales in 2022 and Said Nurmagomedov a year later, leg kicks certainly played a role in getting his hand raised, but it was his one-sided, dominant performances over Cub Swanson and Adrian Yanez that really opened everyone’s eyes to how debilitating those strikes can be.