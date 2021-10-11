Jonathan Davis Takes On An Extra Challenge

“I think it’s amazing,” Davis said. “I think the UFC is definitely the toughest sport in the world right now. It’s definitely grown at a rapid pace and to see what the UFC is doing for communities is motivating. It gets people wanting to get into the UFC more; it makes people want to work harder so we can help our communities.”

On top of battling the top flyweight competition on Earth, Davis will undoubtedly be challenging Derrick Lewis for the crown of “Proudest Houstonian” in the UFC the day he gets the call, but those fights come with a hefty amount of heart and skill.

His community work has always, will always come naturally.

“I’m a Houston EMT, so what I do is whoever calls for help, man, that’s something I’ve always wanted to do ever since I was a kid,” Davis said. “My father was a firefighter, my brother is in HPD; we’re kind of just a first responder family, so I just kept it going with the EMS route.”

The Fury FC flyweight admits that he not only watched Poirier receive the first Forrest Griffin Award but that the People’s Champ of the lightweight division serves as an inspiration to his career, as well, both in and out of the cage.

“Dustin’s a big motivator for me,” Davis said. “Other than just his fighting skills, man, he’s a dog and seeing what he’s done with the place he was born and raised in, I definitely want to do that for Houston because Houston’s been through a lot.”

The things Davis has already seen have brought him to tears, stayed with him long after, and taken over his weekends for a long time, but it’s not in his nature to stop now. There are simply too many people that need help for Davis to walk away just because things may somehow be less mentally taxing in MMA.

No matter how high he may climb in the sport he loves, the 23-year-old will remain a part of the Houston emergency response team in some form or fashion much like Stipe Miocic and Chris Daukaus, who still give a lot back to their communities as fireman and police officer, respectively.