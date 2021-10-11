Jonathan Davis Takes On An Extra Challenge

Watch UFC
After watching Dustin Poirier take home the first Forrest Griffin Community Award, Fury FC’s Jonathan Davis has yet another goal to work for.
“I think it’s amazing,” Davis said. “I think the UFC is definitely the toughest sport in the world right now. It’s definitely grown at a rapid pace and to see what the UFC is doing for communities is motivating. It gets people wanting to get into the UFC more; it makes people want to work harder so we can help our communities.”
Subscribe to UFC Fight Pass Today!
On top of battling the top flyweight competition on Earth, Davis will undoubtedly be challenging Derrick Lewis for the crown of “Proudest Houstonian” in the UFC the day he gets the call, but those fights come with a hefty amount of heart and skill.
His community work has always, will always come naturally.
“I’m a Houston EMT, so what I do is whoever calls for help, man, that’s something I’ve always wanted to do ever since I was a kid,” Davis said. “My father was a firefighter, my brother is in HPD; we’re kind of just a first responder family, so I just kept it going with the EMS route.”
The Fury FC flyweight admits that he not only watched Poirier receive the first Forrest Griffin Award but that the People’s Champ of the lightweight division serves as an inspiration to his career, as well, both in and out of the cage.
“Dustin’s a big motivator for me,” Davis said. “Other than just his fighting skills, man, he’s a dog and seeing what he’s done with the place he was born and raised in, I definitely want to do that for Houston because Houston’s been through a lot.”
The things Davis has already seen have brought him to tears, stayed with him long after, and taken over his weekends for a long time, but it’s not in his nature to stop now. There are simply too many people that need help for Davis to walk away just because things may somehow be less mentally taxing in MMA.
No matter how high he may climb in the sport he loves, the 23-year-old will remain a part of the Houston emergency response team in some form or fashion much like Stipe Miocic and Chris Daukaus, who still give a lot back to their communities as fireman and police officer, respectively.
.@ForrestGriffin sounds off on the inaugural Forrest Griffin Community Award and why @DustinPoirier is a model first recipient.— UFC News (@UFCNews) September 24, 2021
[ #UFCHOF | @UFC ] pic.twitter.com/Zgogi1wSKT
It’s not the easiest balancing act, mentally separating the stress of EMT work from the stress of another trained fighter standing across the cage from you, but Davis can’t change his two passions in life.
There will always be asses to kick and people to help, so Davis will always have new challenges for himself.
“It’s just helping people,” Davis said. “Knowing that I helped save a life and I’m helping kids. Mainly because I’m a big family man. I love helping kids and I’ve helped a lot of kids, a lot of adults. My brother, he went the cop route, my father was a firefighter and I want to keep the family tradition going.”
At 23 years old, Davis has already lived a full life both in and outside of the cage. The average fight fan may not have learned about him yet, but he firmly believes it won’t be long before fight fans and people in need across the world will know his name.
The journey continues this Sunday.
Forrest Griffin Community Award 2025, calling it now.
Catch the return of 5-2 young gun Jonathan Davis as he returns to Fury FC at Fury FC 52. Action comes your way LIVE Sunday, October 17, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!
Watch UFC
A Stacked Card | UFC 267: Bachowicz vs Teixeira
Athletes