Jon Jones’ New York State Of Mind

“Bones” will make the walk to the Octagon for his first defense of the undisputed UFC heavyweight title when he faces former two-time champion Stipe Miocic. And it’ll also see Jones compete at the iconic Madison Square Garden for the first time in his career.

For a man who grew up a three-hour drive away from “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” it’s been a long road to finally get to MSG for Jones, whose career has seen him reach the very pinnacle of the sport.

“Yeah, things will feel full circle, for sure,” he told UFC.com during a sit-down interview ahead of fight night in New York.

“When I joined MMA, it wasn't legal in New York State. I had to travel to Connecticut and New Jersey and all the surrounding areas. Now we're here, years later, in the main event at Madison Square Garden, known around the world… It just feels really, really cool.

“Sometimes it feels surreal. But, you know, this is the lane that I'm in. This is the lane that I earned and it’s all just one big blessing, really. I'm excited to do my best with it.”