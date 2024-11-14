Jon Jones’ New York State Of Mind

Athletes
He’s Already Accomplished Virtually Everything In The Sport, But Jon “Bones” Jones Says He Still Has A Couple Of Career Goals To Hit Ahead Of UFC 309 In New York City
For a man who has essentially “completed” MMA already, Jon Jones gets the chance to experience something new at UFC 309.
“Bones” will make the walk to the Octagon for his first defense of the undisputed UFC heavyweight title when he faces former two-time champion Stipe Miocic. And it’ll also see Jones compete at the iconic Madison Square Garden for the first time in his career.
For a man who grew up a three-hour drive away from “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” it’s been a long road to finally get to MSG for Jones, whose career has seen him reach the very pinnacle of the sport.
“Yeah, things will feel full circle, for sure,” he told UFC.com during a sit-down interview ahead of fight night in New York.
“When I joined MMA, it wasn't legal in New York State. I had to travel to Connecticut and New Jersey and all the surrounding areas. Now we're here, years later, in the main event at Madison Square Garden, known around the world… It just feels really, really cool.
“Sometimes it feels surreal. But, you know, this is the lane that I'm in. This is the lane that I earned and it’s all just one big blessing, really. I'm excited to do my best with it.”
Jon Jones Career Exposé | UFC 309
The fight with Miocic was due to take place at MSG back in 2023, but a torn pectoral muscle forced Jones out of action and led to the bout being rescheduled. Now, one year on, they’re both at 100 percent and ready to do battle for undisputed heavyweight gold.
“I think giving Stipe and I the appropriate amount of time to prepare for each other is going to be key,” said Jones.
“Stipe a had a major injury one of the last times he was out, and to give him the proper amount of time to to heal himself and come back ready and prepared, I think, is very important.
“And same with me, you know? I had a lot of things going on in my personal life this time last year that made it just not the best time for me, and I'm glad that we're here now.”
The change of fight date has allowed more time for Jones to prepare for the test of facing Miocic, whose well-rounded skillset took him to two title runs and more heavyweight title fight wins than any fighter in UFC history. But, while Miocic offers a stern test of Jones’ heavyweight championship reign, “Bones” said that his preparation remains as consistent as ever.
TWO. MORE. SLEEPS. @JonnyBones vs @StipeMiocic— UFC (@ufc) November 14, 2024
[ #UFC309 LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV | 10pmET/7pmPT ] pic.twitter.com/oY1gysiXWD
“How is preparing for Stipe different than any other athlete I prepare for? I wouldn't say that it's different at all,” he said.
“At this point in my career, I’ve fought so many different styles – left-handed fighters, right-handed fighters, strikers, wrestlers.
“I will say there's nothing too different about training for Stipe. I have a lot of experience, and not too much in there surprises me at this point.”
With Jones set to make the walk for his 24th UFC bout and his 30th career fight overall, the fighter who was tipped to be the next big thing, then went on to become the sport’s consensus greatest of all time, is still going strong, and still on top of the world.
UFC 309 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Jones vs Miocic | Oliveira vs Chandler 2
“I started my journey 16 years ago, and I actually didn't think that I would still be fighting at this point in my career,” he admitted.
“I used to say in earlier interviews that I thought I'd be done before I hit my 30s, and now here I am, approaching 40 and still at it. I could have never anticipated that it would have gone so well and I would have made it so far.
“But I'm glad that every year I've kept the faith and I just kept my head in the game and close to my goals, and now we're here. And it just feels great to not only be here this after this long, but be at the top, still.”
The topic of retirement has entered the conversation over recent months, but while Jones has admitted in various interviews that he’s not fully sure of his next move after this weekend, he did reveal there was another UFC belt he’d love to add to his collection.
“I’ve been able to accomplish a lot of great things in my career,” he said.
“I would say two of my biggest goals now are to beat Stipe Miocic on Saturday night, and then after that challenge for a third belt – the BMF belt. I think that it’d be really, really cool to have three.”
But first, Jones has to meet the challenge of Miocic head-on at The Garden. And, after completing his usual meticulous preparation for the fight, “Bones” said he’s confident that he’ll get the job done, just as he’s done over and over again on the sport’s biggest stage
“I see the fight going great,” he stated.
“I see myself going out there and just doing what I've trained to do, and doing what I do best, which is go out there, have a lot of fun, try to stay free and loose and just let it all hang out,” he said.
“Let the skills just shine through, let the hard work shine through, the teamwork shine through. That's my prediction. I think I'm gonna go out there and just do what I've always done, just kick some major butt.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
