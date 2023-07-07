Jon Jones To Defend Heavyweight Title Against Stipe Miocic In New York City

Jones returned after a 3-year hiatus to defeat Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 in Las Vegas. Afterward, Jones named Miocic as the man he’d like to face in his first defense of the heavyweight belt. Miocic, who was in attendance, is one of the most accomplished heavyweights in UFC history and has more title fight wins than any heavyweight in history (6).

Miocic last fought in March 2021 at UFC 260 where he lost his belt to Francis Ngannou in their rematch. Jones, considered by many as not only the greatest light heavyweight of all-time but also one of the best to ever compete in mixed martial arts, can cement his legacy as one of the pound-for-pound greats should he get past Miocic.

UFC 295 will take place in Madison Square Garden and will take place nearly 30 years to the day since the inaugural UFC event in 1993. The promotion will continue to celebrate its 30-year history ahead of the event.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for any and all updates to the event.