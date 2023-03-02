Jon Jones Believes He'll Make It Look Easy

“My mental approach to be being a professional athlete, being a martial artist, has completely changed,” said Jones. “I see the distractions, I see where things could go wrong, I see where I've messed up in the past. All of it. My ability to not get too high on myself, my ability to never feel too down on myself, just all of it. The man that I am is just a different guy than I used to be. I've been through life, man. I've had some setbacks. I've set myself back and I'm grateful for all my lessons that I've learned. And I feel like everything in my life has prepared me for this moment.”

This moment is a Saturday main event in which he will face Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. It’s Jones’ first fight at heavyweight, and in Gane, he will face one of the best in the biz. It’s not an easy fight in the best of circumstances. For a fighter debuting in the division after three years off, it’s a sizeable mountain to climb. But as Jones points out, he hasn’t been off since he successfully defended his 205-pound crown against Dominick Reyes in February of 2020.

“I've been training nonstop for the last three years,” he said. “I've been training about two times a day, some days three times in a day. And it's been awesome. It's been something very different for me. Now I've really adopted the martial arts warrior lifestyle of just trying to be in shape and trying to be sharp skill wise year-round. And it feels good. It feels good to be finally living the lifestyle of a martial artist.”