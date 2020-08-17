 Skip to main content

Jon Jones announces he's vacated the UFC light heavyweight championship

Aug. 17, 2020

Jon Jones announced he's vacating the UFC light heavyweight championship on Twitter and will only return to the UFC at heavyweight. 

Jones leaves behind a 26-1 record with wins over notable names such as Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Shogun Rua, Vitor Belfort, and many more. 

He successfully defended his title 14 times, surpassing Georges St-Pierre for most title defenses. 

Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, Jones has dedicated himself to C.A.R.E, a community relief project dedicated to supporting the New Mexico community. 

Who do you want to see as the next UFC light heavyweight champion?

Dominick Reyes
100% (1 vote)
Jan Błachowicz
0% (0 votes)
Thiago Santos
0% (0 votes)
Anthony Smith
0% (0 votes)
Total votes: 1
