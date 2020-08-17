Jon Jones announces he's vacated the UFC light heavyweight championship

Jones leaves behind a 26-1 record with wins over notable names such as Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Shogun Rua, Vitor Belfort, and many more.

He successfully defended his title 14 times, surpassing Georges St-Pierre for most title defenses.

Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, Jones has dedicated himself to C.A.R.E, a community relief project dedicated to supporting the New Mexico community.