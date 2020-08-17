Jon Jones announces he's vacated the UFC light heavyweight championship

Jon Jones announced he's vacating the UFC light heavyweight championship on Twitter and will only return to the UFC at heavyweight.
Jones leaves behind a 26-1 record with wins over notable names such as Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Shogun Rua, Vitor Belfort, and many more.
He successfully defended his title 14 times, surpassing Georges St-Pierre for most title defenses.
Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, Jones has dedicated himself to C.A.R.E, a community relief project dedicated to supporting the New Mexico community.
