Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic Finally Do Battle In New York City

Miocic, 42, made his UFC debut about seven months after Jones won the light heavyweight title, and since May 2016 has only competed for a UFC title. For as storied as Jones’ run from 2011 to 2015 was, including wins over Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Alexander Gustafsson and Daniel Cormier, Miocic’s first reign was just as impressive. After knocking out Fabricio Werdum to capture the title, the Ohio native knocked out Alistair Overeem and Junior Dos Santos inside the first frame before his record-breaking title defense against Francis Ngannou.

After each man had a rivalry against Daniel Cormier in their respective divisions, it just feels right to settle this score. Two great champions colliding in Madison Square Garden is a setup any real combat sports fan should enjoy. Although each man is in the latter stages of their career, it doesn’t take away from the fact that they are poised to test each other in real and exciting ways. In another frame of mind, the matchup is also a nice conclusion to a particular era of the sport.

Whether or not either man competes after the bout, Jones and Miocic are two of the few representatives of a different era who competed and succeeded at the highest level for more than a decade. You can’t write the history of the sport without significant entries about both men, and the fact that they are finally crossing paths in the Octagon is to be celebrated.