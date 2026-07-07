JOIN DANA WHITE AS HE OPENS 2013 TOPPS UFC BLOODLINES!
Watch on the Fanatics Collect App This Friday July 10th for a Chance to Win!
Jul. 7, 2026
Dana White returns to Fanatics Collect the night before UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2 to open a box of 2013 Topps UFC Bloodlines — hunting for the rookie cards of both Conor McGregor and Max Holloway.
Every pack from the box will be given away live to fans watching the stream, along with giveaways of the latest Topps UFC product. Download the Fanatics Collect app and tune in on Friday July 10th at 5PM EST for your chance to win!
Can’t wait til Friday? Head over to UFC Store and get your own Topps UFC trading cards to join the action!