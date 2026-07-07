JOIN DANA WHITE AS HE OPENS 2013 TOPPS UFC BLOODLINES!

Every pack from the box will be given away live to fans watching the stream, along with giveaways of the latest Topps UFC product. Download the Fanatics Collect app and tune in on Friday July 10th at 5PM EST for your chance to win!

Can’t wait til Friday? Head over to UFC Store and get your own Topps UFC trading cards to join the action!

Livestream Link: https://fanaticscollect.onelink.me/xx0N/72wjcwd1