Johnny Walker | Taking Advantage of Every Opportunity

After bursting onto the scene with three straight stoppage wins to begin his UFC career, Johnny Walker’s blend of speed, size and unconventional offense had him looking like a potential title challenger in the light heavyweight division. Maintaining that initial success proved understandably challenging, and the flamboyant Brazilian settled into life as a fixture in the top-15 but never quite a full-blown contender.
So, when Walker floated the idea of a move to heavyweight following his tepid loss to Dominick Reyes earlier this year, it immediately felt like an intriguing possibility. After making his heavyweight debut with a dominant win over Mick Parkin and securing a Performance Bonus, Walker instantly established himself as a dark horse in the division.
“Heavyweight life is easy,” Walker said. “It’s not because I can eat a lot, but I can eat enough. Because when I fight at light heavyweight, I need to reduce my calories so I can start losing weight. On the month of the fight, I cannot even train properly because I feel dizzy from lack of calories, and injuries can happen more people you have to have calories to repair the muscles, to maintain your health… As a heavyweight, I was eating healthy, eating enough to recover, and there are less injuries because I have more calories to maintain my body. It’s so much better heavyweight life.”
Due to this, Walker felt comfortable accepting a short-notice, main event assignment opposite Waldo Cortes Acosta on November 7, and he feels “stronger” thanks to a surplus of well-fed energy.
“Before I didn’t get tired, and now even less,” he said with a smirk. “I have much more energy and can fight five, 10 rounds, it doesn’t matter. It’s just amazing.”
Dispatching Parkin in the manner he did gave people a reason to be excited about Walker’s addition to the division, but an opportunity to rocket into the top-10 wasn’t necessarily something anyone was expected after UFC 332. It put him in the rankings, and Walker was happy to sit back and see how the rest of the year played out.
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“After my last fight, I thought, ‘OK, that was a good win. I’m gonna take it step-by-step. Go to the gym, train, get ready, make a plan,’ but that was my plan,” Walker said. “God has different plans than us — better plans than you make… It fell on my plate, this opportunity, and I got it, and I was ready because I train all year, so let’s do it. Why not?”
The risk-averse would answer that question by pointing to Cortes Acosta’s standing in the division, his soul-crushing overhand right and the lack of training camp as reasons to avoid the eighth-ranked Dominican standout, but Walker has never been risk averse. More importantly, he believes that there is a responsibility to stay ready competing under the UFC banner.
“This is my career,” Walker said. “I’m professional. I feed my family and pay my bills through this, so I have the obligation to be ready 365 days a year… Any time, I have to be ready because it’s what I do for a living. I don’t need three months of training camp. I need to be ready every day. I think everybody is supposed to be like this… We work in the biggest organization in the world, so you should be ready for an opportunity anytime, anywhere, any opponent.”
In Cortes Acosta, he faces a dangerous man looking to recapture some momentum at the end of the year just as he did to close out 2025. Last year, it was the 35-year-old “Salsa Boy” turning a short notice opportunity into a surge up the ladder, hustling into a fight with Shamil Gaziev in Qatar on a couple days’ notice three weeks after beating Ante Delija in Las Vegas. The consecutive November wins set up a clash with Derrick Lewis at UFC 324, where he extended his winning streak to three to climb into the top-5.
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Now, Cortes Acosta heads into this weekend’s pairing with Walker looking to spark another push forward, and the divisional newcomer is ready for whatever may come his way on Saturday night.
“He’s a very good guy. He’s a good athlete, good boxer,” Walker said. “He’s a little bit well-rounded. He knows a little bit about everything, but I know his specialty is boxing, so he has very quick jabs, overhands, so I have to be very careful that he don’t hit me… If he’s gonna hit, he hit my hands first, my guard. That’s it. Let’s go. Let’s do it.”
And for Walker, the means of handling his business this weekend are straightforward.
“I believe I need to have two options: finish the fight or finish the fight,” he said with a cackle. “I’m gonna do my best, use all my skills. Be smart, quick, and efficient… I think efficient is the right word. I need to spend less energy, make him spend energy, and wait for the right opportunity to connect — connect a punch, connect a kick, an elbow, a takedown.
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“Whatever opportunity appears, I’m gonna take it.”
That’s how he ended up here in the first place.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.