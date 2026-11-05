Johnny Walker | Taking Advantage of Every Opportunity

So, when Walker floated the idea of a move to heavyweight following his tepid loss to Dominick Reyes earlier this year, it immediately felt like an intriguing possibility. After making his heavyweight debut with a dominant win over Mick Parkin and securing a Performance Bonus, Walker instantly established himself as a dark horse in the division.

“Heavyweight life is easy,” Walker said. “It’s not because I can eat a lot, but I can eat enough. Because when I fight at light heavyweight, I need to reduce my calories so I can start losing weight. On the month of the fight, I cannot even train properly because I feel dizzy from lack of calories, and injuries can happen more people you have to have calories to repair the muscles, to maintain your health… As a heavyweight, I was eating healthy, eating enough to recover, and there are less injuries because I have more calories to maintain my body. It’s so much better heavyweight life.”

Due to this, Walker felt comfortable accepting a short-notice, main event assignment opposite Waldo Cortes Acosta on November 7, and he feels “stronger” thanks to a surplus of well-fed energy.