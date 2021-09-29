The Return Of Johnny Walker

Saturday night, the charismatic Brazilian will end the longest hiatus of his UFC career when he faces off with countryman Thiago Santos in the main event of this weekend’s fight card at the APEX, and he couldn’t be more excited about returning, about headlining, and about sharing the cage with the man known as “Marreta.”

“I can’t wait to fight,” Walker said eagerly on Tuesday afternoon, just a few days away from competing for the first time since collecting a first-round stoppage win over Ryan Spann a year ago. “It has been so long — so much training, so much focus — that I want to put on a show.

“I’m very proud and very glad the UFC gave me this opportunity,” he said of his main event assignment. “I’m going to show my value because I’m going to put a show on. I’m a showman and I’m going to make a quality fight, and make people get emotional at home watching; they’re going to love my performance.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker

“He’s a really cool guy and I respect him a lot,” he added in regards to Santos, who enters Saturday’s pairing on a three-fight slide, searching for his first victory since stopping current champion Jan Blachowicz in Prague early in 2019. “He’s a legend in Brazil and I’m very proud to share the cage with him; it’s a dream come true.

“I was growing up watching guys like this fighting and now I’m here fighting with them, so I’m just so happy.”

The effervescent light heavyweight is also looking forward to exhibiting the improvements he’s made over the last year following a second training camp under the tutelage of John Kavanagh at SBG Ireland.