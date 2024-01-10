Johnny Walker Preaches Patience

“Right now, the main event is five rounds, so I can knock him out in the first round or first minute, take him down and choke him, but you have to build the knockout, you have to build the finish,” continued the engaging light heavyweight contender. “It can happen in the first minute or it can happen in the 24th minute; you never know what’s going to happen.

“You have to have patience and act at the right time so you can get a good finish.”

It feels like a substantial shift from the wild, “all gas, no break” days at the outset of his UFC tenure, but also one that shouldn’t come as a surprise given the changes Walker has undergone since those first three outings.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2

Early in his run, the colorful Brazilian searched for the right training camp fit, making stops at Tristar Gym in Montreal, venturing to Thailand, and working in his native Brazil. Somewhere along the way, he met his now wife, Tara, who stole his heart and prompted him to eventually follow her back to the beautiful island to the west of England.

Once settled, he eventually connected with John Kavanagh and the crew at SBG Ireland in Dublin, working with the man that helped guide Conor McGregor to champ-champ status in the UFC to evolve and improve his game.