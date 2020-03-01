Johnny Walker Needed A Change

“I learned a lot and I have so much to learn,” said the 27-year-old Brazilian, who has trained abroad for much of his career. “I know I have so much to learn and Firas has so many things to teach me. One camp is not enough, so I will be back there as soon as possible.

“I always try to be in a good place. When I was in Russia, I had really good guys to train with. I was in Thailand training with good Muay Thai guys, and now I’m with Firas and I know I have to stay here for a long time because I have so much to learn with them.

“I know they’re the right people to have around me; I recognize that,” he added. “I have to come back because this is just the beginning.”

In addition to expressing a desire to find a new sensei to guide him in his mixed martial arts journey immediately following his loss to Anderson, Walker also lobbied for the chance to get back into the cage as soon as possible.

Where some competitors would opt to press pause and take a step back before resuming their charge, the infectiously positive Walker quickly put everything into perspective and saw no reason to take time off considering he came away from the fight with nothing more than a loss on his record.

“I’ve only been a professional for five years and I started fighting seven or eight years ago; I’m like a baby,” said Walker, who correctly theorized that losing to Anderson didn’t knock him too far down the rankings and that a couple quality wins would put him right back where he was prior to their showdown at Madison Square Garden. “I’m young. I know what I want in my life. I chose to be a fighter, so I have to do this; I have to come back quickly.

“I’m in the right place now,” he added. “To be the champ, in order to be the best, I have to be with the best people, so I’m doing the right thing now.”