Johnny Walker | Experience Over Everything

But having competed against some of the best in the world, including current champion Magomed Ankalaev and former champion Jamahal Hill, Walker is the first to know that things are different once you get to this level of competition. Over the past year, Walker has spent time reflecting on his journey so far, and the experience he has gained over the years, and he believes it is going to make all the difference come Saturday night.

“I know the level that I have,” Walker said. “I’ve been fighting top level guys, one was a former champion, and one is a current champion. I know my caliber and I know what it takes to be a champion, and I know I’m on the right path.”

Zhang has been on the UFC roster for a little over a year now and has notched first-round finishes in all of his fights inside the Octagon. All of his wins have ended in the first round, with 13 of them ending by knockout and six by submission, which goes to show the threat he possesses anywhere on the feet.