Johnny Walker | Experience Over Everything

It may be over a year since Johnny Walker has been in competition, but that doesn’t mean the light heavyweight hasn’t been in the gym getting better. And although it might be hard for some athletes to have to take a step back and sit on the sidelines, especially after a few losses in their previous fights, that isn’t the case for the 33-year-old.
“It hasn’t been difficult,” Walker said. “I’ve taken this time to improve myself. I was training so much. I’ve changed gyms, changed coaches, changed countries. Now, I’m set in Las Vegas and living there with the best that I can have.”
And funny enough, in his time away, Walker has spent time training with the man who is set to face in the main event this weekend, Zhang Mingyang. Zhang competed back in April against Anthony Smith, a man that Walker has faced before, so the two spent time in the gym getting ready for that fight.
Saturday's Fight By Fight Preview
“We trained for his last training camp,” Walker said. “I helped him to prepare for Anthony Smith a little bit, some sparring, some jiu-jitsu, so I know what he is capable of. But he doesn’t what I am capable of, because when I train with him, I had just hurt my ribs, I couldn’t do much, so he doesn’t know what’s coming, but I know what is coming.”
When you look at the matchup this weekend, it is a classic veteran versus newcomer matchup. Walker has been in the UFC since 2018, competing in a handful of main events before, while Saturday night only marks Zhang’s fourth walk to the Octagon and his first main event.
But having competed against some of the best in the world, including current champion Magomed Ankalaev and former champion Jamahal Hill, Walker is the first to know that things are different once you get to this level of competition. Over the past year, Walker has spent time reflecting on his journey so far, and the experience he has gained over the years, and he believes it is going to make all the difference come Saturday night.
Don't Miss Road To UFC Semifinals Live From Shanghai
“I know the level that I have,” Walker said. “I’ve been fighting top level guys, one was a former champion, and one is a current champion. I know my caliber and I know what it takes to be a champion, and I know I’m on the right path.”
Zhang has been on the UFC roster for a little over a year now and has notched first-round finishes in all of his fights inside the Octagon. All of his wins have ended in the first round, with 13 of them ending by knockout and six by submission, which goes to show the threat he possesses anywhere on the feet.
Saturday night is Walker’s fourth UFC main event, and having come up short in the previous three, the Brazilian is hungry to flip the script and finally get his hand raised under the main event lights.
“(Zhang) is a very explosive fighter, a rising star in China. He has a lot of finishes in the first round, but he has never fought anybody on my level. That’s a big test for him, and he is not going to pass.”
FULL FIGHT: Walker vs Craig
With the champion Ankalaev and former champion Alex Pereira set to have their rematch at the beginning of October, and a handful of other fights on the docket at 205 pounds, everyone is out to make a statement and cement their claim as the next one in line. That’s no different for Walker, who wants to put Zhang away in dominant fashion.
“Right now, I’m number 13,” Walker said. “I am a veteran now, I have a lot of experience, and I know what it takes to get there, and the real path depends on my performance in this fight. One or two more wins can put me in talks for a title shot again, hopefully. It depends how I win. I’m planning to make a statement.”
And as he prepares to face a man that has put everyone away that he has faced in the Octagon, Walker knows he has to be strategic with his approach inside Shanghai Indoor Stadium.
RELATED: Zhang's Rise
“I need to use all the weapons that Johnny Walker knows, use my full ability. Usually, I just go to strike with people, but this is MMA and I’m going to use the brain this time.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang, live from Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China on August 23, 2025. Prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, followed by the main card at 6am ET/3am PT.