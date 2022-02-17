Johnny Walker Destined For The Spotlight

“It’s simply amazing,” Walker told UFC.com. “I’m glad to be here in the main event again. I’m so excited and so happy. I’m happy to bring the madness. Let’s go!”

The madness Walker is referring to is his trademark unpredictability and explosiveness in the Octagon. His pure athleticism has caused his opponents fits and as he’s improved over the years, he’s become one of the most dangerous fighters in the division.

He believes he’s accomplished that evolution by using every fight, every sparring session, and every training session as an opportunity to level up.

Walker’s journey from raw prospect to true contender hasn’t come without its bumps in the road. He’s failed to get his hand raised in three of his last four outings, with all those contests coming against contenders such as Corey Anderson, Nikita Krylov and Thiago Santos.

He’s loved every step of his UFC career thus far and he finds value in those defeats, especially his five-round bout with Santos.

“Five rounds is a lot of time in the Octagon at a high level against a guy in the top five. I wasn’t happy with the result, but I was happy with what I went through,” Walker said. “It was just more experience for me and I’m a better fighter today.”

Another part of Walker’s evolution has been his ability to channel his energy. He found the right balance between training and fun heading into this bout with Hill and it’s helped him be in the perfect spot to make a statement.