Johnny Walker is the Definition of Unpredictable

When he gets to the cage, the best way to describe Walker is large. He’s a big, physical presence at 6-foot-5, and he is as athletic as anyone on the roster. He uses that athleticism to generate power in close quarters – his elbow from the clinch against Khalil Rountree sounded like a baseball player hitting a home run – and he fights with a viciously unpredictable striking style that helped him dispense of Justin Ledet and Misha Cirkunov in less than 40 seconds each.

That is all to say that while Walker routinely creates memorable moments, he hasn’t given UFC fans all that much to see. In that sense, he’s akin to Boba Fett, the Star Wars character who reached iconic status despite spending less than 20 minutes on screen.

An injury sustained while celebrating his win over Cirkunov put a slight halt on Walker’s skyrocketing up the light heavyweight rankings, but now, he is set to fight Corey Anderson on the featured prelim at UFC 244. Should Walker do what he’s done so far, he’ll cast a net farther and wider than ever before – one that should rake in the fans and rack up the hype