Johnny Walker Is Championship Ready

Throughout his professional career, Walker has earned 16 of his 20 wins by knockout, and three by submission. He has only been to the judges’ scorecards three times in career and isn’t planning on adding to that list on Saturday night against Smith.

“My biggest strength is my unpredictability,” Walker said. “I can take anything from anywhere, you don't know where the pressure comes from. I can choke you out, I can take you down. I can kick you, punch, elbow. I have so many weapons and I know the right time to choose them because now as I have more time, I learned how to use more.”

When he envisions the fight on Saturday night, Walker doesn’t see it going to the judges; he plans on finishing Smith within 15 minutes. He doesn’t have a definite plan of whether it will be by submission or knockout, but he is going to take every opportunity that he gets to make sure it doesn’t end up with the judges.

Walker knows that a third straight win, perhaps a third straight finish, puts him one step closer to earning a title shot. He wants to show that he is ready to become champion.

“It’s a really good time to get another victory,” Walker said. “Three straight wins, two in the same year. I just want to finish this year with one more and put myself in a really good position to get the title shot next. If I put on a really good performance and show that I'm ready, you never know what's going to happen next.”