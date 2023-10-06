Johnny Munoz Stays Focused On His 'True Goal'

“I always gave him food and he kept an eye on everything,” said Munoz. “He was a good guy to have there, and I really bonded with him and would chat with him all the time. I still can't believe he's f**king gone. Every time I go there, I'm expecting him to open the gate or chat with me or tell me s**t. And now he's not there. So it's different there. But it was an eye-opener. I’ve got to make sure I'm very alert at all times. Sometimes I get too comfortable, but life can be gone in the blink of an eye. TJ could be a wild place and it's just crazy sometimes.”

The training keeps drawing Munoz back, though, and after buying a new condo in a safer area, he can focus on what he travels there for, even though seeing the demise of Candy did make him question why he was doing it in the first place when he had his gym at home in California.

“When he died, I actually asked myself, ‘What the f**k am I doing?’” he said. “I have the privilege to stay over here. I'm American. I'm a citizen of both countries, but I was born in America, so I really don't need to go down there. I could just stay here and train. But the reason I go down there is there's so many bodies to train with. Sparring is good and it keeps you on your toes. There are always different bodies going through from different countries, and you're always picking up new things, and I also think just seeing different things down there, the way people live, you could gain that mindset a little bit.”