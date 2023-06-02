Johnny Muñoz Is Ready To Release The Anger

UFC Unfiltered
Johnny Muñoz has a little more anger built up than normal as he prepares to fight Daniel Santos on June 3.
The two were originally slated to face off last month at UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey, but an issue on the Santos side forced the fight to be pushed back a few weeks.
“This fight is a little more, somewhat personal,” Muñoz said. “I have a little more anger going into this fight because I have to be on a diet way longer than expected in fight camp, way longer. Fight camps are so hard and this guy kind of screwed up my schedule, so he's got to pay the price Saturday.”
Going into a fight with built-up anger isn’t something that Muñoz views as a weakness, in fact, he believes it helps him in some cases because he knows how to control it. He prides himself on being able to control his emotions and being able to separate things.
The mental aspect of the game is just as important as the physical aspect for Muñoz.
“I like to call it controlled anger, controlled chaos, because you never want to go into a fight emotional because I feel that could be your downfall, but you need to be able to control it; whatever it is that helps you, it needs to be controlled,” Muñoz said. “I feel for this fight, it's like controlled anger. I like to consider myself a smart fighter and a strategic one. I'm using that to help me thrive in this fight and we're going to see that on Saturday.”
The 30-year-old bantamweight is looking to build off his unanimous decision victory last November against Liudvik Sholinian. Prior to that win, he had gone 1-2 in the Octagon, securing his first UFC victory against Jamey Simmons at UFC 265. His opponent, Santos, just earned his first victory inside the Octagon last October with a knockout victory over John Castenada.
Even though Muñoz is coming into the fight with some anger, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t respect Santos. He understands that everyone that makes it to the UFC is the best of the best, making it to the highest level of mixed martial arts. At the same time, he has confidence in his game and his abilities heading into the matchup.
“I think the main thing is going to be control and distance,” Muñoz said. “I feel like I'm going to outclass him by controlling him. He's like a bull; very aggressive, comes forward. I feel like I'm like the matador and I'm just going to control the fight, dictate where it goes and put the bull back in the cage.”
Highlight: Johnny Munoz Gets A 2nd-Round Submission | UFC 265
Being in control of the fight and dictating where Santos goes comes with footwork, in addition to confidence and distance, according to Muñoz.
“I'm the longer fighter,” Muñoz said. “I feel like I'm really good at finding my distance. I feel like when I find my distance, I feel like I can't be touched. Obviously, I'm prepared for all scenarios, but I think that's going to be the key, controlling with good striking and good footwork, and believing in my ability.”
“Kid Kvenbo” is out to make a statement with a victory over Santos at UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi. He wants to show that he is an A-plus fighter and one to look out for in the bantamweight division. Even though, he has been away for a few months, he wants to start becoming more active and someone that the company can rely on for future fights.
For Muñoz, this is the most important fight of his career.
“I think we're all good, but I don't want to be that fighter that's just here,” Muñoz said. “I don't want to be that guy that's just here throughout the years. I'm here for legacy. I want to be the best in the world, and I'm not satisfied unless I win. I just turned 30 this year. I've been doing this since I was five years old. By not accomplishing my dreams, I feel like I let my five-year-old self down and also my 75-year-old self-down. There is a five-year-old kid who wants to accomplish his dreams and that 75-year-old man wants to be able to look back and know I did it.”
