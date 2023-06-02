Johnny Muñoz Is Ready To Release The Anger

“I like to call it controlled anger, controlled chaos, because you never want to go into a fight emotional because I feel that could be your downfall, but you need to be able to control it; whatever it is that helps you, it needs to be controlled,” Muñoz said. “I feel for this fight, it's like controlled anger. I like to consider myself a smart fighter and a strategic one. I'm using that to help me thrive in this fight and we're going to see that on Saturday.”

The 30-year-old bantamweight is looking to build off his unanimous decision victory last November against Liudvik Sholinian. Prior to that win, he had gone 1-2 in the Octagon, securing his first UFC victory against Jamey Simmons at UFC 265. His opponent, Santos, just earned his first victory inside the Octagon last October with a knockout victory over John Castenada.

Even though Muñoz is coming into the fight with some anger, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t respect Santos. He understands that everyone that makes it to the UFC is the best of the best, making it to the highest level of mixed martial arts. At the same time, he has confidence in his game and his abilities heading into the matchup.

“I think the main thing is going to be control and distance,” Muñoz said. “I feel like I'm going to outclass him by controlling him. He's like a bull; very aggressive, comes forward. I feel like I'm like the matador and I'm just going to control the fight, dictate where it goes and put the bull back in the cage.”