Johnny Munoz: 'I Want People To Know Who I Am'

“There's a lot of young, hungry talent down there,” said Munoz, who splits his training camps between Tijuana and his home in California. “And I think because you’ve got three Mexican champions, they can relate to it. Because now they can see, ‘Okay, we can do the same, too, if we put in the work.’ Before, when there were no Mexican champions, I don't think a lot of them had the confidence they could do it. They were thinking, ‘F**k, I got to move to the United States. How am I going to get a visa? How am I going to do all this to get over there?’ Because there's no Latin American champs. But now that they're seeing it, there's hope. Now it's like, I can do this. I can do it here and become a champion and be a contender or whatever it is.”

That’s part of the appeal of training in Mexico for Munoz, who faces Daniel Santos this Saturday on the UFC 288 card in Newark, New Jersey. Of course, there’s the quality coaching and training partners, but having the energy of a host of hungry prospects around him is something that can’t be underestimated. Then again, the 30-year-old is as hungry as anyone, and in Entram Gym, if you’re not there for the right reasons, you don’t last long.