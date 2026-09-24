Johnny Fisher | The Road Starts Here | Zuffa Boxing 11

Normally, when we write about a new signing who might not be familiar to some of our audience, we’ll open a feature with background info to introduce them to our readers.

This time, however, we thought it would be much better if the man himself told you everything you need to know.

How To Watch Zuffa Boxing In Your Country

“So, I'm Johnny Fisher. I'm known as ‘The Romford Bull,’ born and raised in Romford. My dad's Big John, a big personality over here in the UK, as well,” he began. “But yeah, we just pride ourselves on being real people, being authentic, and what you see is what you get. We'll always try to be honest and be truthful with you. And part of being truthful with yourself is to give 110 percent every time you train, and every time you fight.

“I'm known for my aggressive style, and my best performances have been when I'm aggressive and going for the knockout. I might not be an Oleksandr Usyk or an Agit Kabayel, or a top-level heavyweight right now. But one thing you're guaranteed when you come to watch me fight is entertainment, and it's a privilege and an honor to reach out to this new market of American supporters and American fans. We love going over there when we can, and America is a great place. You don't have to leave that great country. There's so many different biomes and places to explore, and yeah, whether you're on the East Coast, West Coast, or in the middle, we love America. Up the ‘American Bosh Soldiers!’ Bosh!”