John Phillips Embracing The Familiarity of Fight Island

“Nothing will ever come close to this,” Phillips said. “Every time we come out it reminds me of Mortal Kombat. That’s why it’s my walkout song.”

Yes, for the second time, Phillips will make the walk at Fight Island to the Mortal Kombat theme song.

“Everything was so new and we didn’t know how things would pan out,” Phillips said. “Now we’ve been here before. My main concern was the heat. It’s a lot cooler this time, which helps. Last time was great, and this time was great I can’t say enough good words.

Phillips previously made the trek to the Octagon during one of Fight Island’s first showings back in July when he took on Khamzat Chimaev. Like everyone before and after, Phillips wasn’t able to stop Chimaev. But it was a valuable learning experience.