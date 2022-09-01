John Makdessi: Mind Over Matter

Other than that year, which saw his performances dip when competing so frequently, suffering two consecutive losses, Makdessi now competes once or twice a year at most. But being in the world’s top MMA organization for so long, Makdessi has still gained valuable experience against 18 UFC athletes.

“In general, life throws a lot of unexpected things at you, but, for me, it’s more about passion,” Makdessi said about being able to stay at the top level of mixed martial arts for over a decade. “I’ve been very deeply passionate, and I’ve been willing to put MMA first. It’s all about a combination of discipline, passion and pushing through adversity.”

“I’ve always been plagued with injuries in my career,” Makdessi said. “If you look at my history, I don’t have a lot of fights, I fight once or twice a year. That’s not because I want to, it’s because of life. A lot of b*** s*** things outside in my personal life.”

It’s difficult to imagine how passionate he must be to continue this mixed martial arts journey while battling the physical toll of being a professional fighter. But to find fulfillment in his life, there needs to be a challenge, a hurdle that needs to be overcome.

For “The Bull,” that hurdle is fighting. In a sport that constantly evolves and grows in competition, every new fight presents a different obstacle that requires a new look on his training and preparation.

“For me, [MMA] is a challenge,” Makdessi said. “That’s why I always come back to it; I’m very attracted to it because it scares me. That’s why I do it. If things are easy, for me, I get turned off, but things that scare me and are more challenging, I’m more gravitated towards it.”