As a member of the UFC roster since 2010, Makdessi didn’t appear to be in jeopardy of losing his spot in the promotion’s lightweight division despite this skid, but nothing is ever set in stone.

“It’s a rollercoaster ride,” said Makdessi of the prizefighter’s life. But he knows nothing else.

“I really believe in my heart that fighting chose me,” he said. “I think I was born a fighter, that it’s something in my blood. Since I was a kid, all I wanted to do was challenge myself and I was always attracted to martial arts and I kept on going back to it. I always make the joke that MMA is my wife, it’s my girlfriend, it’s my mistress. I eat, sleep and train fighting. It’s something that’s hard to describe to a normal person that doesn’t understand why you would put yourself through this, but I feel like I have a lot to prove, especially to myself.”

As someone who sits behind only Georges St-Pierre, Patrick Cote and Sam Stout when it comes to Canadians with the most fights in the UFC, the Nova Scotia native doesn’t have much, if anything, to prove as he approaches his 16th trip to the Octagon this Saturday against Jesus Pinedo. But what we see from the outside and what a fighter knows on the inside are two different things, and Makdessi knew he was better than that 1-3 skid. So there was still something left to prove, but he had to leave Montreal and his longtime team at the Tristar Gym to find it.

“It was a question of putting my ego aside,” said Makdessi. “When certain things happen to you personally, life teaches you, and life is the hardest lesson. Life is constantly teaching you and there’s no such thing as knowing it all. There’s always something that you don’t know. And once I hit rock bottom in my personal life - emotionally, spiritually, physically - I felt like I hit a dead end and I needed to be reborn.”

Related: UFC Nashville: On the Rise | UFC Nashville: Fight by Fight