John Makdessi Embraces The Misery

Makdessi has been training martial arts since he was first enrolled in taekwondo at the age of six. Over the years, the Halifax-born lightweight has been seeking out knowledge and instruction, keen to learn and continue expanding his understanding, adding to his already impressive arsenal of skills.

Making a career of out of putting those considerable skills to work in the cage has at times triggered a dilemma for Makdessi, who truly aims to live a true martial arts lifestyle, but also has to think of himself as a professional athlete, as well; the wants and desires of the two standing in conflict on occasion.

“The thing about martial arts is that by nature, you want to be loyal; as humans we want to be loyal to the people that take care of us,” offered Makdessi. “I don’t want to take away anything from other gyms and camps, but as a martial artist, when you feel like you’ve hit a plateau — and that’s personal, internal; it has nothing to do with anybody else — I feel like that’s when you have to get yourself out of your comfort zone.”