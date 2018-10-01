John Lineker Steps Into UFC Greenville Co-Main Vs Rob Font

The bout, part of an ESPN+ televised card headlined by the featherweight matchup between Chan Sung Jung and Renato Moicano, is a rematch of a UFC 198 bout won by Lineker in May 2016.

Lineker replaces Cody Stamann, who was forced from the card due to injury.

Fresh from a December win over Sergio Pettis, Massachusetts' Font has compiled a 6-3 Octagon record since debuting in 2014, and no victory would be more satisfying than one that would even the score with Brazil's "Hands of Stone," who has won eight of his last ten fights.