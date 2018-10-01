John Lineker Needs To Fight

Simply put, the Brazilian bantamweight wants to fight. A lot. Starting now.

And while he didn’t initially have something set up after his April loss to Cory Sandhagen, he got his wish when Cody Stamann was forced out of his Saturday bout with Rob Font. Now it’s Lineker vs. Font in a rematch that serves as the co-main event of this weekend’s debut venture to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

“No, but I am very thankful,” Lineker said through his longtime manager Alex Davis when asked if he expected his social media posts asking for a fight to produce an opportunity this quickly.

Not being as active as he wants to be is an understandable feeling for a fighter to experience and perhaps more so for an all-action, fan favorite like Lineker, who has been a fixture in the Top 10 since moving up to bantamweight in the fall of 2015. But it’s one that carries a few asterisks.

While the American Top Team representative has struggled to step into the Octagon as frequently as he would like, the last three times Lineker has seen a matchup fall by the wayside have all been a result of medical issues on his end.

In the three-and-a-half years since matriculating to the 135-pound weight class, Lineker has been forced out of a pairing with Cody Garbrandt in his pre-championship climb up the rankings, a proposed bout with Jimmie Rivera at UFC 219, and his bout with Sandhagen was pushed back to April from its original date in January due to Lineker dealing with a rib injury.