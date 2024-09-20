John Gooden | 10 Moments From 10 Years

For the past ten years, John Gooden has been delivering enormous amounts of such credibility to UFC broadcasts. But although he hails from Watford, England, his accent and dulcet tones are a mere bonus when he’s on the microphone. The credibility that he brings to his work is derived directly from a life spent in martial arts.

“I'm not a trained broadcaster, never got into TV and was trained in a certain way. I got into this through practicing martial arts. I was on the judo mat when I was seven. Karate, boxing, Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, MMA. I'm still, to this day, part of a fight team. I've always thought about practicing and training, but in a broadcast sense. I definitely take a lot of value from being on the mats and continuing my own personal journey because it keeps me being informed, inquisitive, and just a little bit sharper when it comes to calling the plays.”