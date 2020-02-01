John Dodson Embraces Underdog Role

Dodson isn’t buying this fighting style as a reason for him to be an underdog, let alone as a reason for him to lose the fight.

“Merab’s breaking records for all these takedowns but that means everybody has to keep getting up,” Dodson said. “And as we saw in my previous fight, it’s hard to keep me down. If he’s going to try and break new records by taking me down and keeping me down then it’s going to be a fun fight for me because I’m going to punch him in the face until he goes to sleep.”

This strategy worked out last time for Dodson, as he earned his first finish in nearly four years when he stopped Nathaniel Wood in February.

“I went back to being my old self with the old killers that got me there,” Dodson said. “I wasn’t using my old training partners like I wanted to back in the day and I just got back in the swing of things as of latel. So we’re full steam now and crushing it every step of the way.”

If Dodson is just getting into the swing of things now, it could mean another run at a title and his first at bantamweight. Last time out, Dodson wanted to get a win in front of his hometown fans and impress the UFC brass. Safe to say he delivered under pressure, and in June, it was reported he signed an extension with the UFC.

“I never lost the chip on my shoulder. I’m always one step ahead and ready to go in and beat up everybody,” Dodson said. “They can’t tell me that I’m not the best in the world when they haven’t faced me head-on. I’m the only person to drop the current champion at 135 and to make him look silly. And everyone he’s fought, he’s made them look silly.”