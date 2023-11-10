John Castaneda Wants To Make His Mom Proud

“He’s a gritty, durable veteran,” said Castaneda of Kang, who has won five of his last six and two straight heading into this weekend’s bout. “You’ve got to look at him as a tough, seasoned opponent, and he's a dangerous guy, but I also think that Father Time plays a role in this. He's 36 now, and I'm excited to push that youth pace on him. I know that he's in really good shape and he always comes with good conditioning, but I think that it's different when you're fighting only once a year, and he’s had a lot of time off.”

Kang, who submitted Cristian Quinonez in June, is fighting twice in a calendar year for the first time since 2019, and while Castaneda hasn’t exactly been Donald Cerrone in terms of activity, he is also fighting for the second time in 2023 after two trips to the Octagon last year, and at 31, he does have less wear and tear on him than his opponent. And the way “Sexi Mexi” feels, he believes he’s on the verge of a breakthrough performance. More importantly, he’s taking the time to enjoy every part of being in the hardest game.