John Castaneda Feels Motivated And Ready To Go

“I love matchups like this,” he said. “I love matchups where it's a big strong guy with lower output and who’s more of a power striker. The reason being is because it's just easier to see. It's easier to see big power shots versus a guy who's just in your face throwing 3, 4, 5 punch combinations. That's just my opinion. I prefer fighting guys like him, and I think it kind of shows in my history.”

Dana White Announces Main Events For UFC 314 And UFC 315

Castaneda points to one of his best UFC wins – a 2022 submission of Miles Johns – as an example of what he can do with someone with a similar approach to the sport.

“Johns and him have a very similar style,” They recently just fought each other, but they have very similar styles in the sense of that they're both low volume power strikers and they're kind of easy to anticipate, if you will. Not a lot of creativity in them, but still dangerous, way more dangerous than a lot of people. But I thrive in those situations. I thrive in those types of matchups. I feel like I really like the style and I really like the matchup, and I think it's going to be a good fight, for sure. He's, he's a veteran of the sport and I'm excited to see what I can do against him.”