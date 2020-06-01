John Castaneda Is Here To Stay

“John, when are you going to be done fighting?”

“A couple more years.”

Certainly not now, not after the 28-year-old from Minneapolis got the call he had been waiting all his career for.

“Everybody starts this journey and everybody starts this sport to, at some point, get to the UFC,” he said. “UFC is always the goal and UFC has been my goal for ever since I can remember. So here we are and now it's go time.”

It is, but it was quite the road to get here, one that he thought had reached its destination in August 2017, when he decisioned Cheyden Leialoha on season one of Dana White’s Contender Series. The victory was Castaneda’s ninth in a row, but when the night was over, it was Julian Marquez and Brandon Davis leaving with UFC contracts.

“I'm not gonna lie,” he said. “After that, I thought to myself, 'Man, what do I gotta do?' I was on a nine-fight winning streak at the time. So I lost a little bit of patience, absolutely.”

What followed was Castaneda’s version of going off into the wilderness, as some of the edge that got him to that point in his career dulled. He returned in November 2017 and fought three times in one night in a Combate Americas tournament, winning two fights and losing one. Five months later it was another defeat, and he’s only fought once since, submitting Marcelo Rojo in April 2019.

“These last three years I wouldn't say I've been stagnant, but you get a little down on yourself when you put in so much hard work and you go on a big win streak like that and you don't get a contract when the opportunity calls,” he said. “All I know is that this last year off I've had a chance to reconnect with my passion, which is obviously the sport of MMA, and I never stopped training. I constantly train and I train because I have fun, not because I'm getting ready for a fight or anything like that. I love the sport, so I constantly stay training, but now I have bigger things to train for, which is great.”