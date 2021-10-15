Joey Elzea's Favorite Moments From The Ultimate Fighter

3. “Ronda vs Miesha” – TUF 18: “I would say the season with Ronda and Miesha. That was the first one where we had women’s MMA in The Ultimate Fighter so I think that would probably have to be up there at number three. It may be even higher. I don’t know, it’s always hard to order them. It was a good season too, not just because of what it did for the sport, but also in terms of entertainment. I enjoyed that season.”

Sign-Up For UFC Fight Pass Today!

2. “The Sport Saving Brawl” – TUF 1: “You have to go with the one everyone always talks about. The Forrest Griffin-Stephan Bonnar fight was a huge moment for the sport because of how great of a fight it was.”

1. “The Backyard Brawl” - TUF 5: “The fist fight that got me into the show is definitely up there. I guess that would be number one for me just because that season was my actual introduction into the show.”

Don’t miss Joey Elzea’s return to UFC FIGHT PASS at Fury FC 52 Sunday, October 17, and relive all of Joey Elzea’s favorite TUF moments and make a top five of your own by signing up TODAY for UFC FIGHT PASS!