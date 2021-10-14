 Skip to main content
Fight Pass

Joey Elzea Will Make The Most Of Any Opportunity | UFC Fight Pass

Fury FC Prospect Joey Elzea Draws Inspiration And Hope From The Many Avenues To The Top.
By Walker Van Wey • Oct. 14, 2021

Times are changing and The Ultimate Fighter has come a long way, but TUF 5 still ranks as the best season in the show’s history. Just ask Joey Elzea.

The 32-year-old Elzea moved in with his aunt and uncle in high school and after settling in with a family very attached to martial arts, it wasn’t long before he fell in love with the sport of MMA. It wasn’t Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris or Sonny Chiba who drove Elzea to the gym. It was Nate Diaz, Manny Gamburyan and Allen “Monstah Lobstah” Berube.

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!

“I knew some of the guys who were champions around that time but I wasn’t an avid follower of the sport or fan,” Elzea explained. “I could watch it if it was on, but I wasn’t super into it. I got a lot more into it after I watched the season. And once I started training, then I got a lot more into it from there on out.”

One of the moments that drew Elzea in was actually a moment that could have been the biggest black eye on the sport at the time - the backyard brawl.

Understanding the irony of the situation, Elzea wants to be respected as an athlete but the flyweight sees the entertainment value of one of the most defining moments in the show’s history (for better or worse.)

Look Back At Everything From The Return Of The Ultimate Fighter

“On one hand, stuff like that draws attention from everyone, but keeping that kind of stuff off the show keeps it more professional,” Elzea said. “I think that having a more professional aspect definitely gives the sport, in general, a better image, so I’m kind of torn because I definitely think it would bring eyes, but at what cost?”

Elzea has gone on to watch every season before and after the most star-studded season in the history of the show and doesn’t watch with the standpoint of, “this show will never be as good as season five” but with an open mind and thorough enjoyment for every aspect of the sport and lifestyle he is now fully immersed in thanks to one of everybody’s favorite seasons.

From the anarchy-like team picking to the 209 being cemented in MMA history, it comes as little surprise that Elzea would go into every fight with his roots anchored in TUF 5.

With all of the avenues to get to the UFC in modern times, fighters look forward to opportunities such as Dana White: Lookin’ For A Fight and Dana White’s Contender Series a little more than they may have looked at TUF in the past.

Not Elzea, however. The opportunity to live what drew him to the sport would be too good to pass up.

“The prospect of just the overall life experience, I don’t think I would be able to turn it down,” he explained. “I mean, what a crazy story that would be just to go through that experience of being there for that long with that many people with no contact with the outside world. And fighting potentially multiple times in a short period of time sounds like a crazy experience. I don’t think I’d be able to turn it down if it was offered to me.”

Will we one day see the “Bad Influence” in the TUF house? Only time will tell. Until then we’ll have him at Fury FC.

Catch Joey Alzea as he takes on Jonathan Davis at Fury FC 52 Sunday, October 17, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!

Tags
UFC FIGHT PASS
UFC President Dana White walks on stage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 26 2021 in Las Vegas Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Watch UFC

Dana White Has a Plan for UFC World Domination |…

The UFC Has Grown Explosively Under Dana White. Now As Endeavor's Crown Jewel, Its Ambition Is To Be The World's Most Popular Sport.

Watch the Video
UFC 267 Poster
Watch UFC

A Stacked Card | UFC 267: Bachowicz vs Teixeira

The UFC's Return To Abu Dhabi Will Be An Epic Affair, Featuring The Light Heavyweight Championship And A Huge Slate Of Can't-Miss Bouts

Watch the Video
Rose Namajunas of the United States celebrates after beating Zhang Weili of China during the Women's Strawweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24 2021 in Jacksonville Florida (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
Fight Coverage

In Depth: Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili 1 | UFC 268

Ahead Of Their Epic Rematch November 6 In The Co-Main Event Of UFC 286, Let's Look Back At The First Meeting Between Champion Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili

Watch the Video