Joey Elzea Will Make The Most Of Any Opportunity | UFC Fight Pass

One of the moments that drew Elzea in was actually a moment that could have been the biggest black eye on the sport at the time - the backyard brawl.

Understanding the irony of the situation, Elzea wants to be respected as an athlete but the flyweight sees the entertainment value of one of the most defining moments in the show’s history (for better or worse.)

“On one hand, stuff like that draws attention from everyone, but keeping that kind of stuff off the show keeps it more professional,” Elzea said. “I think that having a more professional aspect definitely gives the sport, in general, a better image, so I’m kind of torn because I definitely think it would bring eyes, but at what cost?”

Elzea has gone on to watch every season before and after the most star-studded season in the history of the show and doesn’t watch with the standpoint of, “this show will never be as good as season five” but with an open mind and thorough enjoyment for every aspect of the sport and lifestyle he is now fully immersed in thanks to one of everybody’s favorite seasons.