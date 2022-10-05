Joel Bauman Has His Eyes Set On Conquering Battle Rap

Bauman is known by fight fans as the 6-2 Jackson Wink product who has finished his last two opponents and gone viral for intentionally controversial post-fight interviews.

After his Fury FC 61 victory over Reese Forest, Bauman declared that he fights to eradicate childhood malnutrition before mentioning recent herpes outbreaks to expose what buzzwords the masses will flock to. After his most recent victory over Anthony Ivy, he delivered an even more controversial interview.

The unapologetic middleweight has made a career with his fighting skills and even stronger microphone skills and, as it would turn out, long before his LFA and Fury FC career, Bauman was just as known in the local battle rap community.

“I have more pride in battle rapping than I do fighting,” Bauman explained. “All these battle rappers, they fear me. That’s why nobody talks s*** about me. If you’ve listened to my music, people know I go in. They know I’m an incredible rapper and they don’t want problems with me because they can see my mind and my intellect, so when the mainstream media took the bait, they f***** themselves because now they’re dealing with King Bau.”

The battle rap journey began in college, when the Golden Gopher went to a local venue and far exceeded expectations. The promoter and crowd may not have known the kind of skills Bauman possessed, but they sure didn’t want his exit that night to be the last time he ever walked through the doors.

Bauman was off to a hot start, but the lack of competition led to slight boredom. It wasn’t long before he was more excited about entertaining himself than he was the battles themselves.