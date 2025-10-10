Joel Alvarez | Welterweight’s New Wild Card

Earlier in his UFC career, the 6-foot-3 fighter from Gijón, Asturias, Spain missed the mark on the scale in consecutive fights, and although he’d made the 156-pound limit every time since, the effort required to compete at lightweight became too much of a trade-off for Alvarez to continue making.

“I think the weight cuts were really hard, and it’s about the performance,” said Alvarez. “It was a lot. It was basically coming down to me fighting once a year because of the weight cuts, and now I can be a guy that fights three, four times a year. I can take fights on short notice like I’m doing right now, I can be ready, and it gives me an opportunity to love the sport more.

“Last time I realized it was too many pounds to cut, and the rebound effect was a factor as well. It was sweet and sour because I wanna take the fight, but I have to cut a lot of weight. Now I have a different love for the sport. Life now has a different color at 170 — I feel so much better, and I feel that the performance increases by going up too.”

The idea that his efforts inside the Octagon might improve should give everyone in his new weight class come cause for concern as Alvarez had been lights out for the majority of his lightweight tenure.