Joel Álvarez | The Finisher Returns

The fight comes just four months after Alvarez turned up in Abu Dhabi and dominated Elves Brener, collecting his second straight win and extending his record to 21-3 overall. While a four-month gap between appearances doesn’t feel particularly long or short in a general sense, it’s a sprint back to work for the Spanish standout in terms of how things have gone over the last few years of his career.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

“Yeah, I feel better with five or six months between fights,” Alvarez said with a smile, posted up in Tampa and already chomping at the bit for Saturday night to come so he can step back into the Octagon.

“The last time was one year with no fights,” continued the 31-year-old, whose UFC tenure has been plagued by extended periods on the sidelines for all manner of reasons. “The first time, after Arman Tsarukyan? That was rest for me; I needed a rest after a lot of fighting. Then I fought with Marc Diakiese, (followed by) a long year with no fights because I didn’t have a visa for March or April.”