Joel Alvarez | The Spanish Swiss Army Knife

Alvarez’s next test at 170 pounds comes on Saturday night at UFC 328, and it’s a significant one. Ukraine’s Yaroslav Amosov captured the welterweight title for the now-defunct Bellator promotion, where his skills helped him build an impressive resumé.

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Amosov made a big impression on his UFC debut with a first-round submission finish of Neil Magny last December. Now Alvarez gets the chance to halt the Ukrainian’s progress and said that he’s looking forward to showing him that the best in the UFC operate at another level.

“It’s a fight that obviously you don't want when you get it right off the bat, because it's a guy that employs his wrestling a lot. That's what he's going to do, and he comes off strong with that,” Alvarez admitted. “But afterwards, you start feeling a little more comfortable during training, and things start making more sense. And then, after that, I’m looking at the top 15, so that's an added bonus to feel. So after that, I'm feeling good and ready to go. Let’s fight!

"He’s a natural top 15 – a tough fighter. But again, I understand he's been a champion in another organization, but this is the UFC. Many have come here and have tried to make some history and replicate the same thing in the UFC. As I like to say to people, this is the ugly division. This is where the big boys are.”