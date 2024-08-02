Joel Àlvarez Is Eager To Get Back To Work

Some of that is simply because of the impressive depth of talent in the 155-pound weight class, where Paddy Pimblett’s seventh straight victory inside the Octagon last weekend was finally enough to allow him to crack the rankings, but it’s also because the talented 31-year-old has dealt with a few absences that dragged on longer than he or anyone else would like.

“It feels really good to be back fighting,” Alvarez said through a translator on Wednesday evening in Abu Dhabi, where he faces off with Elves Brener in a sure-fire barnburner that opens Saturday’s six-fight main card. “I’ve really had a slow year — I’ve had two fights cancelled — but I’m happy to be back, looking forward to fighting, and getting back into the action.”

Initially booked to face Ludovit Klein at the start of March, Alvarez was forced to withdraw for undisclosed reasons, and then after getting matched up with Mateusz Rebecki at the end of April, he was once more forced to pull out, leaving this weekend’s date with Brener as his belated 2024 debut.