Joe Solecki Is Paving His Own Path

So while the New Jersey native garnered positive notices over the last couple years and obviously impressed UFC matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard enough for them to bring him into this season of the Contender Series, he didn’t know if he had done enough to get that call.

“I thought I had a lot left to do, still,” said Solecki. “Looking back, 7-2 is a really good record and a lot of other guys on this season have similar records. But, for me, I dropped one fight early on in my career to a really tough guy and I dropped a second not too long ago – just under a year ago – and I was knocked out in a fight that I was winning.

I’m really competitive and I grew up competing my whole life and I had a really hard time leading up to the fight even seeing myself as anything other than a guy who lost twice. I didn’t see myself as a guy that won seven times; I was the guy who lost twice. So I almost thought I didn’t deserve the call, even though on paper and from the outside looking in, I think I definitely did.”

He did deserve it, and on fight night in Las Vegas on July 9, he proved he belonged with a submission of Jesse James Wallace that took less than four minutes. UFC President Dana White agreed that Solecki belonged, awarding the 25-year-old a contract with the promotion.

Then, after half a day of fishing with his buddies, it was back to the gym for Solecki.