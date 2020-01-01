Joe Solecki Is Soaking It All In

“We've always lived and died by this, my wife and I,” he said. “We got in this together. I did jiu-jitsu my whole life, but we started dating and then I think seven weeks later I had my first fight. Both of us, not just myself, we always put fighting first, because without fighting, we couldn't be having a family right now. Without fighting, we won't have a place to live. Without fighting and winning and putting on good performances and fighting tooth and nail for every position and every exchange, there is none of the stuff that we enjoy, which is time together and time with our daughter and buying a home. So she's the best, and the plan is, we get to this fight, we show what we can do and then it's time to start settling down while the baby gets here.”

I remark to the Wilmington resident that in a lot of ways, he’s got this whole thing figured out more than most.

“My boxing coach and I joke about this all the time,” he said. “I'm super self-aware. I spend all this time thinking about this and this whole journey we're on, this chaos. (Laughs) I'm aware of my own mortality and I think that's what makes this journey special for me. I'm soaking it in. I know it can end at any minute, but I know what it can be if I put in the work.”

What it can lead to is a world championship, life-changing paydays and stardom at the highest level of the sport. Heady stuff to think about after just one UFC fight, but Solecki is a forward-thinker. In fact, even though he just passed the one-year anniversary of winning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, he’s not getting too sentimental about it all, or even his big debut victory over Matt Wiman last December.

