Joe Pyfer | Stepping Up To A Challenge

Of course, the loss stung for Pyfer, who has never shied away from showing his passionate feelings toward the fight game. But he accepts that it just wasn’t his night, and instead chose to look at the positives, which were that he went 25 minutes with a veteran of the sport and got to gain that experience.

That loss fueled him, and he was able to bounce back and get back to being Joe Pyfer. In June last year, Pyfer went out and did what he did best, securing a first-round knockout over Marc-Andre Barriault. For Pyfer, he said that win was huge for his psyche and to be able to right his wrongs from the Hermansson fight. Following that fight, he spent time recovering after undergoing back surgery that had been long overdue.

And now “Bodybagz” is ready to return to action in his biggest test to date, Kelvin Gastelum.

“I love the fight,” Pyfer said. “Kelvin is a big name, and he fought for the title. He had some great fights for anybody and everybody, and I've watched them for a long time, since way before I was in the UFC. He's a goat. He has been in here for a minute and it's cool. It's good for my resume. It's good for me.”