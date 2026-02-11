Joe Pyfer | Staying True To Himself

Posted up inside Webb Fitness & MMA in Sewell, New Jersey, the 29-year-old is in good spirits. He is engaging and talkative, displaying an insane level of recall when he walks us through each of his UFC finishes in fine detail, and mellow enough to accept the playful ribbing directed his way after he failed to set his alarm the previous evening and overslept, prompting a change in plans.

UFC SEATTLE: Buy Tickets | VIP Experiences

He’s far from angry, but there is an intensity about Pyfer that never is never completely turned off, and it’s amplified by his physical presence. While he’s not overly tall for the middleweight division, standing 6-foot-1, the Dana White’s Contender Series grad has broad shoulders and stands tall, taking up the maximum space available to him. Where some people shrink themselves, Pyfer walks with his head high, always, refusing to change how he carries himself in order to improve the comfort of others.

Pyfer, who will face off with Israel Adesanya in the main event of the UFC’s return to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle next month, admits that coming out of the gates, he was emotional and, yes, angry. But you would be too if it felt like your lifelong dream was snatched away from you right when it seemed like you were finally going to make it.