Joe Pyfer Is No Role Model

“Besides the money that I have in my bank account, not too much,” he said when asked how life has changed for him in the last nine months. “As far as recognition, social media wise, and just the amount of contacts that I've been able to make since being in the UFC, that's been a drastic change. But as far as my day-to-day life, it hasn't really changed for me. I keep the same schedule, stay in the gym, and that's honestly how it's been. I haven't left the gym since I won my contract, so relatively nothing has changed. I didn't take a vacation or anything of that sort.”

In other words, getting to the place he has been chasing for most of his life hasn’t prompted him to take his foot off the gas in the slightest. Getting here was only part of the plan. Staying and succeeding are the next two chapters he has to write.

“The goal was always, since I was a child, to make it to the UFC, no other organization, and I'm proud of that,” said Pyfer. “And this is my whole life; I have no Plan B. The hunger comes from understanding that I am not the best in the world at this very moment. I am not someone that is content with just being a participant. I really want to test myself and find out how far I can go, and I know how skilled I am, and I know how good I am, and I know the limits that I can push, and I think they're much greater than that of my other competition I'll face.”