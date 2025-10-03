Joe Pyfer Just Wants To Be Joe Pyfer

That moment occurs at some point in the trajectory of every elite fighter. They have that one fight where things look different for the first time or they deliver a performance where everything they’ve been working on in the gym coalesces at the right time, and you see the ideal version of the fighter they could be. Many times, what leads to those performances transpiring has less to do with the physical and more to do with the mental. Hearing Pyfer speak this week leading into his clash with Abus Magomedov, the emerging middleweight standout sounds like a different competitor, one that is truly at a point where he just might go on a run.

“I’m at the bottom,” offered Pyfer when asked where he sees himself in terms of where he’s at in his progression up the middleweight ranks. “I’m definitely not anywhere near where I want to be. Part of it has been because of injury, and part of it is just not rushing my career, trying to develop my career and get better and better and better so I don’t have performances that are boring, and I can compete against the top guys.

“There’s a lot of really good guys in this division, whereas two years ago (when) they were saying it’s not really that great of a division because (Israel Adesanya) had cleaned most of it out. I feel like there is a resurgence here, and I have to take my time and do my due diligence, be humble, keep training, and get better.”