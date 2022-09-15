Joe Pyfer Is Here To Stay

It was three fights into the opening week of this year’s season of the Contender Series, and UFC President Dana White was not pleased. Creating the show to find up-and-coming talent who put everything on the line for a chance to earn a contract, White didn’t see the mentality he was looking for in the first six athletes to compete.

Then came the main event.

Taking center stage in Week 1’s headliner, Joe Pyfer made his second walk to the Contender Series Octagon after suffering a gruesome arm injury on Season 4 that left “BodyBagz” with serious questions if he’d every compete again.

“I think it’s a testimony to how bad I really wanted it, how much I really believed in myself,” Pyfer said. “First and foremost, if I didn’t believe in myself, I wouldn’t have come back here. That’s my exit door right there.”