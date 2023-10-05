Joe Pyfer Focuses On ‘Shrinking The Moment’

In a way, Pyfer always held a conviction that he could make noise in the UFC, but kicking off his tenure with highlight after highlight, as well as a Dana White-christened catchphrase is more than he could’ve anticipated. He added that his recent victories “solidified” what he already believed about himself.

Whereas Meerschaert presented a veteran test who presented plenty of danger in the grappling department, Pyfer now faces a real knockout artist in Alhassan. Each of the 38-year-old’s 12 professional wins have come via knockout, and he has won two of his last three bouts.

Despite the apparent and clear danger he presents, Pyfer is a bit dismissive of Alhassan’s skills and cardio, calling him a “very basic, non-title contender-type fighter.”

“We all got power,” Pyfer said. “If this man thinks, being a former welterweight coming up to middleweight, that he hits harder than me - we're going to find out. I think that's a big mistake to think that you can beat me in power. I'm a complete fighter, too. You can't forget this isn't ego about who hits harder. This is about who's smarter. This is about who's faster, who's got better cardio. You go back and watch the fights. This man does not have good cardio. He's got one round, one-and-a-half rounds of cardio, and then he's done. His volume sucks, his output (is) trash, his combinations subpar at best.”